Azerbaijani PM to join presentation of Baku's Expo candidacy in Paris

11 June 2018 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has today left for Paris, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on June 11.

Mammadov will attend a presentation ceremony to be held in Paris in connection with Baku's candidacy for the exhibition Expo 2025.

In May 2018, Azerbaijan passed to the next stage in assessment of the country's candidacy for the Expo 2025.

In November this year, during the 163rd session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau in Paris, the member countries will choose the city that will host the Expo 2025.

If Baku is chosen, the World Expo 2025 will be held for six months from May 10 to November 10, 2025. It will be the first exhibition of the International Exhibitions Bureau organized in the region.

