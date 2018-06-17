Pashinyan's visit to occupied territories of Azerbaijan - call to war

17 June 2018 08:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry assesses the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the contact line, as a call to war, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend.

"After the visit of the Armenian president, Pashinyan's visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a provocation and a deliberate step to aggravate the situation. They openly show that Armenia is not interested in resolving the conflict through negotiations and, ultimately, in ending military aggression and occupation, and withdrawing its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories", Hajiyev said.

He pointed out that Armenia’s purpose is to paralyze the negotiation process with various tricks, aggravate the situation by provocations, ultimately continue the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and maintain the status quo.

"Everyone knows what is an alternative to the negotiations, and therefore responsibility lies entirely with Armenia," Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev said he is confident that the new Armenian leadership, which has populist and ultra-chauvinist nationalist views, understanding its inability to solve serious social and economic problems in the country, is trying to manipulate the public consciousness with the theme of the war and Karabakh. "The utopian and impracticable program, presented by the new government of Armenia, openly demonstrates the situation in which the country turned out to be. But the military adventurous policy pursued by the new leadership of Armenia puts the region face to face with new threats,” Hajiyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 June 09:33
Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere is most important guarantee of solution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 19:09
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 94 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 09:50
Baku responds to step taken by Armenia’s Permanent Mission at UN
Politics 14 June 20:30
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to helping find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 18:25
OSCE talks on possibility of co-chairs’ visit to Azerbaijan in near future
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 16:57
Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal
Politics 14 June 16:24
Armenian president's visit to Kalbajar aggravates existing situation - Foreign Ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 10:03
Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict: envoy (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 21:54
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 09:55
Eurasianet sends notification to Azerbaijan for reporter’s visit to Karabakh: Hajiyev
Politics 12 June 20:53
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - vice speaker
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 June 17:01
Pashinyan avoids negotiations to maintain status quo: Arzu Naghiyev
Politics 11 June 23:09
MFA: If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Turkey 11 June 22:09
Hajiyev: Armenian FM once again confirms his country a party to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 June 20:24
Pashinyan making delusional statements to disclaim responsibility: MP
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 June 16:58
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 97 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 June 09:45