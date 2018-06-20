CoE says Armenia’s claims on ending Azerbaijan’s membership are nonsense

20 June 2018 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Armenia’s claims that allegedly Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has voiced an initiative to cease Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe, is nonsense, Spokesperson of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Daniel Hoeltgen told Trend.

“This is nonsense,” he said.

Earlier, the Armenian media quoted Tigran Balayan, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, as saying that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland allegedly voiced an initiative to cease Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe. At the same time, Balayan stressed that the process is quite long-term but he did not disclose the process.

