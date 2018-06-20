Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Azerbaijan on June 24-25, said a message posted on the website of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Dagestan June 20.

Moreover, Chairman of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Dagestan Khizri Shikhsaidov will also visit Azerbaijan as part of the Russian delegation.

Development of bilateral relations between the countries is expected to be considered during the visit.

Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. Therefore, Azerbaijan opened the first trade representative office in Russia. A positive trend is observed in bilateral trade. Trade turnover between the countries increased by 22 percent and reached $2 billion in 2017.

Over the five months of 2018, trade turnover increased by 23.5 percent to $919.3 million.

