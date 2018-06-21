Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs meet

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 21.

According to the message, speaking about the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the friendly and partnership relations based on mutual understanding and trust between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

At the meeting, the ministers praised the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and noted that cooperation between the two countries develops successfully in all spheres in accordance with the will of the heads of state.

“Our countries have successfully cooperated within international organizations pursuant to the spirit of bilateral cooperation, they emphasized the importance of further continuation of mutual support,” the message said.

During the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on the issues of international and regional agenda.

The Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Mammadyarov, arrived on official visit in Minsk today.

Mammadyarov will take part in Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers' meeting in Minsk on June 21-22.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister is expected to deliver speech and hold meetings during the visit.

