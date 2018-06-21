Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs meet

21 June 2018 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 21.

According to the message, speaking about the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the friendly and partnership relations based on mutual understanding and trust between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

At the meeting, the ministers praised the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and noted that cooperation between the two countries develops successfully in all spheres in accordance with the will of the heads of state.

“Our countries have successfully cooperated within international organizations pursuant to the spirit of bilateral cooperation, they emphasized the importance of further continuation of mutual support,” the message said.

During the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on the issues of international and regional agenda.

The Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Mammadyarov, arrived on official visit in Minsk today.

Mammadyarov will take part in Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers' meeting in Minsk on June 21-22.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister is expected to deliver speech and hold meetings during the visit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Trade House to open in Ukraine
Economy news 20:05
Azerbaijani IT company automates work of Kyrgyzstan’s Hydrometeorology Agency
ICT 19:32
Russian FM talks unfulfilled UN resolutions on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:07
Azerbaijan plans to facilitate process of agricultural insurance in country
Economy news 17:36
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:35
Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan
Society 16:30
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:26
Azerbaijani developers launch for international sale of mini UAV
ICT 15:38
Azerbaijani banks may face new cyber threat
ICT 15:32
EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:12
Azerbaijan may implement single hospital management system
ICT 14:48
Azerbaijan to provide nanotechnologies for Vietnam's oil & gas industry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:25
US completely lost confidence of Turkish people - PM
Turkey 14:20
Germany, Israel sharply increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 13:57
Azerbaijan hopes to develop comprehensive co-op with China: Asadov
Politics 13:41
Azerbaijan's non-oil industry jumps up
Economy news 12:27
ADB may provide more funding for road development in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:16
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Belarus
Politics 12:08