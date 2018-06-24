Russian State Duma Chairman arrives in Azerbaijan with official visit (PHOTO)

24 June 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

On Sunday, a delegation led by Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in Azerbaijan.

Trend reports, that First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafet Asgarov welcomed the chairman of the State Duma at the International Airport Heydar Aliyev.

The program of the visit includes a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Reportedly, issues related to development of bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will be discussed during the visit.

Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. Therefore, Azerbaijan opened the first trade representative office in Russia. A positive trend is observed in bilateral trade. Trade turnover between the countries increased by 22 percent and reached $2 billion in 2017.

Over the five months of 2018, trade turnover increased by 23.5 percent to $919.3 million.

Azernews Newspaper
