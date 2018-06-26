Azerbaijan to attend BSEC session in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev will represent the country at the 38th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), which will be held in Armenia on June 28, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, stated on June 26.

According to the rules of rotation in alphabetical order, the BSEC chairmanship will pass to Azerbaijan, which will be taken by the Deputy Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

It is planned to consider the results of Armenia's chairmanship in the BSEC, ways and tasks of increasing the effectiveness of the organization's activities, promoting initiatives to enhance project cooperation, the work of the BSEC branch subsidiary bodies, including the results of the two ministerial meetings on cooperation in education and tourism.

The BSEC chairmanship will be transferred to Azerbaijan for July-December 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news