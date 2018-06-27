Qatari ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Qatar’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 27.

According to the message, the ambassador expressed gratitude for the support rendered during his diplomatic career.

Mammadyarov wished the ambassador success in his further activity.

