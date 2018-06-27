Arms shown at parade, army’s high combat readiness ensure Azerbaijan's superiority: MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The military parade held in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani army demonstrated the high level of organization of army building in the country, MP, editor-in-chief of the "New Azerbaijan" newspaper Hikmet Babaoglu told Trend June 27.

He noted that every citizen of Azerbaijan understands that in the current difficult conditions, the only force that can be relied on in the issue of restoring the territorial integrity of the country is the national army.

"In his speech, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan will never reconcile to the occupation. Azerbaijan must and will restore its territorial integrity. To do this, we had to create a strong army, and we have achieved this. This makes us proud, and puts fear into Armenia," Babaoglu said.

The Azerbaijani MP said a new stage which began with the April battles is continued with the liberation from the occupation of the Gunnut village and the surrounding heights.

"Regarding the current military situation, President Ilham Aliyev said the enemy should know that it has no military or strategic object that the Azerbaijani army could not destroy. The Azerbaijani army can destroy all objects, all strategic points of the enemy," the MP said.

He added that the weapons demonstrated at the military parade, the high combat readiness and the high patriotic spirit of the Azerbaijani army are the main factors that ensure the superiority of Azerbaijan.

"Of course, the necessary work continues in parallel by Azerbaijani diplomacy and foreign policy institutions," Babaoglu said.

The military parade dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was held in Baku on June 26.

The parade involved about 4,000 military personnel of the ministries of defense, internal affairs, emergency situations, State Security Service, State Border Service and Special State Security Service, as well as the parade staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey.

More than 240 units of military equipment, more than 70 aircraft, including the latest and most modern types of weaponry and armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military ships and boats were demonstrated at the solemn ceremony.

About 100 representatives of the Republic of Turkey, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Belarus, Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine participated in the parade.

