Armenia’s occupation policy deprives it of regional co-op: Azerbaijani deputy FM (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Armenia’s occupation policy deprives it of regional cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said.

Mammad-Guliyev made the remarks during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation in Yerevan on June 27.

“While delivering a speech at the meeting in Yerevan, Mammad-Guliyev stressed that the military conflict and the continuing occupation do not allow to fully use the regional trade and economic potential,” Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend.

Story still developing

