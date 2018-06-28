Armenia's, separatists' reaction to Azerbaijani President's speech causes laughter: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Reaction of Armenia and the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani lands to the speeches of the President of Azerbaijan causes laughter, Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association Elchin Ahmadov told Trend June 28.

"They unmask themselves by such a reaction. The speeches of the President of Azerbaijan are based on history, law and justice. The speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan also unveils the aggressive policy of Armenia. The President said Azerbaijan will never accept this occupation. Azerbaijan must restore its territorial integrity and restore it at any cost. Therefore, we attach great importance to the army building and are always ready to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," Ahmadov said.

The President's speeches have always annoyed Armenia, Ahmadov noted.

"The statements of Armenia, as well as the separatist regime created in our occupied lands, are quite funny. The head of state has repeatedly stressed that the entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh" is a myth. The myth about the presence of the army there is proved by the fact that during the April events, when Azerbaijan gave a decent counter-strike to the enemy, there were no "citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh" among the Armenians killed there. The soldiers who died there were sent from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh," Ahmadov said.

According to him, the Armenians currently living in Nagorno-Karabakh are immigrants from Armenia, Syria and other countries.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

