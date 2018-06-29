US Dept. of State: Azerbaijan at heart of efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into region (PHOTO)

29 June 2018 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan is at heart of the efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into the region, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said at a briefing in Baku on June 29.

In this regard, Wells mentioned the Lapis Lazuli corridor in which Azerbaijan plays a big role.

She added that everybody gathered in Baku to support the position of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to maintain peace in Afghanistan and fight against Taliban.

Wells said that the purpose of her visit is to send a powerful message in support of the ceasefire regime established by President Ghani in Afghanistan.

The US supports civilians and fighters against the Taliban, she added.

Wells stressed that the US is grateful to the Azerbaijani government for the support rendered to the US in the fight against Taliban and the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

The joint fight of Azerbaijan and the US for peace in Afghanistan is one of the main indicators of strong relations between the two countries, she added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:57
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 11:45
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 11:09
Gold price down, silver price up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:01
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:32
BP discloses time of first commercial gas supply from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 28 June 21:13
Baku International Sea Trade Port to implement new digital solutions (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 20:44
Armenia's, separatists' reaction to Azerbaijani President's speech causes laughter: expert
Politics 28 June 20:37
Armenia conceals great part of its military potential, Baku says
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 20:10
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:56
Azerbaijani MP elected as PACE Committee rapporteur
Politics 28 June 18:37
Another campaign from AtaBank
Society 28 June 18:13
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 June 18:01
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:59
Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC
Politics 28 June 17:47
Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:45
Norway’s ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 28 June 17:39