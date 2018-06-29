US Dept. of State: Azerbaijan at heart of efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into region (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan is at heart of the efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into the region, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said at a briefing in Baku on June 29.

In this regard, Wells mentioned the Lapis Lazuli corridor in which Azerbaijan plays a big role.

She added that everybody gathered in Baku to support the position of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to maintain peace in Afghanistan and fight against Taliban.

Wells said that the purpose of her visit is to send a powerful message in support of the ceasefire regime established by President Ghani in Afghanistan.

The US supports civilians and fighters against the Taliban, she added.

Wells stressed that the US is grateful to the Azerbaijani government for the support rendered to the US in the fight against Taliban and the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

The joint fight of Azerbaijan and the US for peace in Afghanistan is one of the main indicators of strong relations between the two countries, she added.

