Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting

10 July 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a one-on-one meeting in Baku.

At the meeting, the sides noted successful development of fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of ties in the future.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

