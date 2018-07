Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Ganja events were committed by traitors aiming to harm the statehood, said Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs, head of department, Ali Hasanov.

He made the remarks at Turkish embassy during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.

Story still developing

