Presidents of Azerbaijan, Italy attend opening of polypropylene plant in Sumgait city (PHOTO)

18 July 2018 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The opening of a polypropylene plant built as part of the SOCAR Polymer project was held July 18 in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Sergio Mattarella addressed the event.

Then, President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and President of Maire Tecnimont SpA company Fabrizio di Amato made speeches.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy were informed about the plant.

The heads of state reviewed the plant’s products.

Story still developing

