Senator Goulet: President Aliyev’s France visit to pave way for better understanding of Azerbaijan as hub of stability

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to France will pave way for better understanding of Azerbaijan as a hub of stability, Nathalie Goulet, French senator and vice-chair of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told Trend July 23.

She pointed out that this visit will allow to increase the tourist flow between the two countries and pave way for a better understanding of the regional situation and a better understanding of Azerbaijan as a hub of stability in the area and as a bridge between powerful countries such as Russia and Iran.

“We have a lot of fields to promote. The business climate has improved a lot over the last years and French companies are going to appraise Azerbaijan as a major hub on the Silk Road,” the French senator said.

Further, Goulet pointed out that France’s role as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is very important.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to increase the pressure [on Armenia] to liberate the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts,” said the French senator, adding that this can be achieved by promoting diplomacy, but if it’s not enough, embargo and international sanctions should be imposed on Armenia.

