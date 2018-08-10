Speaker of Azerbaijan's parliament, Tajik president have joint working dinner (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon have had a joint working dinner.

They hailed friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, and exchanged views over prospects for the development of the bilateral ties, including inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides noted that the Tajik president's visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to further strengthening of the relations.

They stressed the importance of the meetings held and the documents signed during the trip.

