Tajik President ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

11 August 2018 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Tajik President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy FM Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

