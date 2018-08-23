Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Ukraine bound together by ties of traditional friendship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan and Ukraine are bound together by ties of traditional friendship. The current high level of our interstate relations is a clear reflection of this tradition. I do believe that the development and deepening of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will make new contributions to the prosperity of our countries and peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Ukraine peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president said.

