Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Ukraine bound together by ties of traditional friendship

23 August 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan and Ukraine are bound together by ties of traditional friendship. The current high level of our interstate relations is a clear reflection of this tradition. I do believe that the development and deepening of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will make new contributions to the prosperity of our countries and peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Ukraine peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Icelandic ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 17:04
Ukraine-Azerbaijan joint free trade zone may appear
Economy news 16:41
Clothing production grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:32
Why is Merkel coming to Baku?
Oil&Gas 13:34
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:54
Armenia trying to settle Armenians from Syria in Fuzuli, Jabrayil: Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:52
Latest
Uzbekistan, Belarus to expand co-op in various sectors of economy
Economy news 17:21
President Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Icelandic ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 17:04
Ukraine-Azerbaijan joint free trade zone may appear
Economy news 16:41
Russia, China importing more shrimp from Iran – official
Business 16:40
Azercell’s successful activity in spotlight of int'l organizations
Society 16:23
More Azerbaijani tourists visit Turkey
Tourism 16:15
Merkel arrives in Tbilisi
Georgia 16:13
Most investments in Kazakhstan attracted to Shymkent region
Economy news 16:10
EU adopts first support package for Iran
Nuclear Program 16:04