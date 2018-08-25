Angela Merkel visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

25 August 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

A guard of honor was lined up for the German Chancellor at the Alley of Martyrs.

She laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany were played.

Angela Merkel enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as she was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment work in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev, Angela Merkel meet businessmen in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan - biggest trading partner of Germany in region, Merkel says
Politics 14:40
Relations between Azerbaijan, Germany to continue to develop successfully - Ilham Aliyev
Politics 14:17
Azerbaijan’s collection agency increasing its portfolio
Economy news 13:56
Ukrainian pharma company carving out business plan to work in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:29
Ilham Aliyev, Angela Merkel hold joint press conference in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Latest
Iran’s Saipa to hold int’l tender for test witnessing and issuing EMARK Certificates
Tenders 15:56
Iran’s carmaker to outsource dynamometer ‎chassis preventive maintenance, overhaul
Tenders 15:29
Iran says in talks with Russia to produce more nuclear power
Business 15:23
SOCAR, UNIPER join together to increase energy efficiency in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:16
Iran exports another fish cargo to Russia
Business 15:01
Ilham Aliyev, Angela Merkel meet businessmen in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan - biggest trading partner of Germany in region, Merkel says
Politics 14:40
Increasing trend of inflation rate in Iran accelerates
Business 14:36
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 14:20