President Aliyev congratulates Macedonian counterpart

7 September 2018 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country," President Aliyev said.

"Azerbaijani-Macedonian relations are dynamically developing. I hope that the further strengthening of our friendly relations and the development of our cooperation of mutual interest will always contribute to prosperity of our peoples," he added.

"On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Macedonia tranquillity and well-being," Ilham Aliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul
Politics 7 September 21:23
Croatian president hosts official reception in honor of President Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 6 September 22:41
Azerbaijani president meets speaker of Croatian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 6 September 19:10
Azerbaijani president, Croatian PM have working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 6 September 18:49
Azerbaijani president visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb (PHOTO)
Politics 6 September 15:45
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 6 September 14:33
Latest
One protester dead, 11 wounded during protests in Iraq's Basra
Other News 00:25
18 dead, 19 missing in wake of powerful earthquake at Japan's Hokkaido (UPDATED)
Other News 7 September 23:44
Trump says U.S. and Japan have begun talks on trade
US 7 September 23:21
Trump says Kim passes letter to him via Secretary of State Pompeo
US 7 September 22:49
Iran condemns 'brutal' attack on its consulate in Iraq’s Basra
Politics 7 September 22:15
Trump says has tariffs ready for further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports
US 7 September 21:56
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul
Politics 7 September 21:23
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan have great potential for further dev't of ties
Politics 7 September 21:07
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for September
Oil&Gas 7 September 20:51