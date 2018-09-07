President Aliyev congratulates Macedonian counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country," President Aliyev said.

"Azerbaijani-Macedonian relations are dynamically developing. I hope that the further strengthening of our friendly relations and the development of our cooperation of mutual interest will always contribute to prosperity of our peoples," he added.

"On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Macedonia tranquillity and well-being," Ilham Aliyev said.

