President Aliyev congratulates Chilean counterpart Pinera

18 September 2018 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Chile,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of your country lasting peace and progress.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:55
Number of unemployed decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:40
Albgaz reveals time of creating JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 10:07
Enterprise on production of dried fruits launched in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
Hikmet Hajiyev becomes acting department head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration
Politics 09:32
Income of Azerbaijani population growing
Economy news 09:32
Latest
Kazakhstan increases share of gold in foreign exchange reserves
Kazakhstan 11:31
Azerbaijan’s troops continue drills
Politics 11:29
Environmental fee may be introduced in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:04
‘Responsible diplomacy’ helping avert war in Syria’s Idlib - Iran’s FM
Politics 11:01
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:55
Columbus’ Legacy: Transporting Tobacco with Asstra
Society 10:48
Number of unemployed decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:40
PKK terrorists eliminated in Iraq's north
Turkey 10:40
Transportation figures by Ro-Ro vessels in Turkey in August 2018
Economy news 10:11