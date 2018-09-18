Azerbaijani president attends opening of Masalli-Nematlari LLC rice plant (PHOTO)

18 September 2018 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Masalli-Nematlari LLC's rice plant.

Director of the plant, Aghamirza Karimov, informed the president of the conditions created there.

The complex occupies a total area of one hectare. The rice paddies occupy an area of 60 hectares. The construction of the plant started last November and was completed this September.

President Aliyev was informed of the latest technologies used to cultivate rice.

The president then launched the rice plant. President Aliyev toured the plant.

The facility has a monthly processing capacity of 300 tons and drying capacity of 900 tons of rice. It created 15 permanent jobs. The capacity of the plant will be doubled in the future, while the number of staff will be increased to 40.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
President Aliyev inaugurates Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway (PHOTO)
Politics 13:51
Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly-reconstructed highway in Masalli
Politics 13:47
President Aliyev attends opening of Masalli Industrial Park (PHOTO)
Politics 13:33
Latest
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
Israel 14:42
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:41
Turkmenistan modernizes berth on Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 14:38
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s troops in drills moving forward to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 14:34
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of investment partnership
Economy news 14:29