Azerbaijani president attends opening of Masalli-Nematlari LLC rice plant (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Masalli-Nematlari LLC's rice plant.

Director of the plant, Aghamirza Karimov, informed the president of the conditions created there.

The complex occupies a total area of one hectare. The rice paddies occupy an area of 60 hectares. The construction of the plant started last November and was completed this September.

President Aliyev was informed of the latest technologies used to cultivate rice.

The president then launched the rice plant. President Aliyev toured the plant.

The facility has a monthly processing capacity of 300 tons and drying capacity of 900 tons of rice. It created 15 permanent jobs. The capacity of the plant will be doubled in the future, while the number of staff will be increased to 40.

