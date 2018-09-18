Azerbaijani president inaugurates Flag Museum in Bilasuvar (PHOTO)

18 September 2018 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Bilasuvar.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The construction of the museum started last year and was completed this May. The two-storey museum occupies a total area of 400 square meters. The museum has an exhibition hall, and the administrative and auxiliary rooms.

The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient metal coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

The museum is located in the territory of the Heydar Aliyev park. The national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan flies on a 56m-high flagpole there.

