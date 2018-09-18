Azerbaijani FM meets WEF president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on a working visit to China, met with Børge Brande, the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions organized by the WEF in Tianjin, said a message from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The sides noted with satisfaction the traditional ties between Azerbaijan and the WEF. Participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev in the WEF Annual Meetings and his speeches therein were emphasized particularly. Attendance of Azerbaijan at current meeting, dedicated to the challenges relating to the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the economic, political, social and environmental spheres, was highly appreciated as another manifestation of the level of these ties.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that in the WEF reports on trends in global economic development and forecasting its prospects, Azerbaijan's indicators on providing business conditions, competitiveness and creating new jobs are growing year by year. He stressed that due to these positive achievements, which are the result of ongoing reforms and modernization programs carried out in the country, firm and sustainable development was ensured.

Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the great attention paid to the projects of regional cooperation with the aim of more efficient use of Azerbaijan’s rich potential for the sake of prosperity of its people. In this regard, along with the strategic projects being implemented in the oil and gas sector, he briefed about the exceptional importance of the East-West, North-South and South-West transport corridors.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that the illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, while remaining a serious threat to regional peace and stability, is at the same time the main obstacle to comprehensive cooperation in the South Caucasus region and a wider area.

The sides, expressing confidence regarding successful development of traditional relations between Azerbaijan and the WEF, exchanged views on the role of the country in the global economy system and other issues of mutual interest.

