Azerbaijani defense minister meeting chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs

21 November 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov is holding a meeting in Baku with chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Vladimer Chachibaia.

At the meeting, the sides are discussing issues of developing cooperation in a trilateral format, regional stability, including ensuring the security of projects being implemented in the region, and a number of other issues.

