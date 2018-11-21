President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for official visit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkmenistan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Ashgabat international airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and other high-ranking officials.

Story still developing

