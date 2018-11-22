Azerbaijan exposes int’l terrorism financing network (PHOTO)

22 November 2018 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has exposed an international network engaged in financing of terrorism, the public relations department of the State Security Service said in a message Nov. 22.

During the ongoing comprehensive investigations aimed at combating terrorism, the State Security Service revealed covert financing of individuals who committed terror attacks as part of a religious extremist criminal group during armed conflicts outside Azerbaijan.

A criminal case was initiated by the State Security Service under articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal group), 283-1.3 (participation in armed conflicts outside Azerbaijan) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. Operational investigative measures are being taken.

It was revealed that starting from October 2017, Azerbaijani citizens Ilgar Agayev, Sahil Ibrahimov, Namig Mammadov and others, in order to ensure the criminal activities of members of a terrorist group involved in armed conflicts in Syria, got in touch with relatives of participants of armed conflicts and provided supply of a total of $500,000 in various ways to members of the terrorist group operating in the territory of Syria.

The mentioned persons were brought to criminal responsibility. A preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen in their regard by a court decision.

The investigation continues.

