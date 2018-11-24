EU talks on Azerbaijan’s participation at Eastern Partnership meeting

24 November 2018 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Government representatives from all Eastern Partners, including from Azerbaijan, have been invited to attend the Civil Society Forum Annual Assembly that will take place in Tbilisi, EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told Trend.

“The 10th Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum Annual Assembly will take place in Tbilisi on 10-12 December. This annual event brings together civil society organizations from all six Eastern Partner countries and the EU. It has been organized every year since 2009. Government representatives from all Eastern Partners, including from Azerbaijan, have been invited to attend the Assembly,” said the organization.

In addition, commenting on media reports that the draft declaration, which is expected to be adopted at the Forum meeting, expresses recognition of the territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Ukraine and Georgia, but there is no identical wording regarding Azerbaijan, the EU Delegation noted that no resolution has been adopted or agreed yet, it is a work in progress by the organizers.

“The EU institutions are not in any way involved in the drafting process and are not asked to agree with the content of the resolution. The official view and position of the EU have been clearly expressed in Eastern Partnership Summit declarations, the most recent being the Brussels Summit declaration of 24 November 2017,” said the EU Delegation.

The declaration adopted following the Eastern Partnership Summit held in Brussels Nov.24, 2017 reads that the European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all its partners.

"Full commitment, respect for and adherence to the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 1990 OSCE Charter of Paris are fundamental to our shared vision for a peaceful and undivided Europe," the declaration said.

---

