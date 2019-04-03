Azerbaijan's president: We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army

3 April 2019 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

"We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks April 2 at the meeting with servicemen of a military unit of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry.

“Today, Azerbaijan is one of the most powerful countries in the world in terms of army building,” he said.

“As I have already noted, according to the latest ratings, the Azerbaijani army is ranked in 52nd place in terms of its potential on a global scale,” he added. “The two military parades held last year demonstrated our military might. The most modern weapons and equipment are purchased for our army and its combat capability is increasing. The April battles are a good example of this. We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army. Last year, a successful Nakhchivan operation was carried out. As a result of this operation, we have seized strategic heights. These heights allow us the opportunity to control a vast territory. The successful Nakhchivan operation showed that our army is professional and its combat capability is at a high level.”

All this is a reality, Ilham Aliyev said.

“Today, every citizen of Azerbaijan can be justly proud of the Azerbaijani army, and we are proud of our soldiers and officers,” he noted. “The Azerbaijani army is the main factor playing a role in the protection of the territorial integrity of our state.”

