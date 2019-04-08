Azerbaijani MFA talks on cargo transportation within NATO-led mission (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 17:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

The information disseminated in some media outlets that "Azerbaijan closes the corridor passing through its territory for NATO member-states" is false, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend April 8.

“Azerbaijan doesn’t offer its territories to anyone, including NATO,” she said. "The matter rests in providing members of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission being carried out in Afghanistan, in which Azerbaijan is a participant, with the corresponding opportunities for cargo transportation within the mission through the country’s territory, via vehicles, planes and ships. There has been such a practice since 2001.”

“To ensure such capabilities, NATO on a bilateral basis is considering the issue of obtaining flight permits by NATO member-states,” Abdullayeva said. “These appeals are considered in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Azerbaijani side, as well as on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries which is the basis of cooperation and the principles of cooperation.”

“The information and charges leaked to the German press recently not only create misunderstanding, but also testify to someone's bias,” she said.

"This information, which reflects the baseless accusations, is not based on concrete facts,” Abdullayeva said. “Once again we inform that Azerbaijan has cooperated and is currently cooperating with NATO member-states on the basis of the principles of partnership and in accordance with the norms of the international law. Azerbaijan is ready to continue this cooperation in the future."

