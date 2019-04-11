Hijran Huseynova: No need to turn death of Azerbaijani schoolgirl into campaign (UPDATE)

11 April 2019 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The corresponding state structures are conducting the investigation in connection with the death of a pupil of the secondary school #162 in Baku, chairperson of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said, Trend reports on April 11.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva focus on this issue from the very beginning,” she added.

Huseynova stressed that the investigation is underway.

“There is no need to turn this issue into a campaign or politicize this issue in social networks,” she said. “It is wrong to think that attention is not paid to the issue.”

“I would not like to accuse anyone now, everything will become known after the investigation is over,” Huseynova said.

The prosecutor's office and the Education Department of Baku spread joint information in connection with the death of a pupil of secondary school # 162 on April 6.

On April 4, an eighth-grade-pupil of the E. Aliyev secondary school #162 of Baku’s Sabail district fell out of the window of the third floor of the school and was injured.

She was hospitalized in the hospital #1. Despite the treatment, the girl died in the hospital on April 6.

A criminal case was filed in the Baku Prosecutor’s Office. The corresponding expertise will be carried out. Other necessary investigative measures are being taken.

