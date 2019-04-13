Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan as NAM chairman will contribute to peace & security in world

13 April 2019 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides immense opportunities for inclusive cooperation, Hikmat Hajiyev, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration told Xinhua, Trend reports.

"We see lots of synergies between the BRI and Azerbaijan's own development agenda," Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said, noting that Azerbaijan supports the BRI's connectivity agenda.

Hajiyev said his country sees trade, investment and finance opportunities with China, and expressed hope that the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing will push relations forward.

Hajiyev hailed the philosophy of the BRI, which he said helps promote common development and prosperity among nations.

"The best prosperity is a shared prosperity," Hajiyev noted.

The BRI cooperation has become an important dimension of Azerbaijan-China relations, especially in people-to-people ties and energy links, he said.

He suggested further enhancing relations through more business-to-business and intergovernmental cooperation.

"There are growing opportunities between China and Azerbaijan, especially in economy, trade, commerce, agriculture, energy, petrochemical industry and other spheres including tourism," he said, adding that Azerbaijan welcomes more investment from China.

"China and Azerbaijan in our foreign policy are contributing to the establishment of respectful relations at the international level," Hajiyev said, stressing that the two countries both support multilateralism.

The two sides enjoy an active working relationship in regional and international frameworks including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which in Hajiyev's words "supplements bilateral cooperation."

As Azerbaijan takes over the 2019-2022 rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement, Hajiyev said the institution has a potential to strengthen international order and governance, as well as enhance trust, peace and security at the global level.

"With Azerbaijan's chairmanship, we will contribute to further strengthening this institution and contribute to international peace and security," he added.

