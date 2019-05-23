President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Germany enjoy high-level co-op (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

title changed, details added (first version posted on 12:09)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by member of the German Bundestag from the Social Democratic Party, Chairman of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary group Johannes Kahrs, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president said the fact that the visit of the Bundestag delegation starts from regions created good opportunity for them to get more information about Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev recalled German Chancellor Angela Merkel`s first visit to Azerbaijan, describing it as very successful and as a historic event in the development of the bilateral ties.

The president noted that his visits to Germany also contributed to the strengthening of the relations. President Aliyev pointed out that the two countries enjoy high-level cooperation, which has good prospects.

President Aliyev mentioned that relations between the two countries` business communities are developing successfully, and stressed the importance of numerous German companies` participation in various projects in Azerbaijan.

The president emphasized the role of interparliamentary cooperation in developing the bilateral ties.

Member of the German Bundestag from the Social Democratic Party, Chairman of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary group Johannes Kahrs said that Baku and the country`s regions made a great impression on them.

He noted that during their visit to Gabala they met with IDPs and familiarized themselves with the work done by the Azerbaijani government to improve their living conditions. Johannes Kahrs hailed Azerbaijan`s contribution to European energy security.

The significance of the interparliamentary cooperation in the development of relations between the two countries was stressed at the meeting. The sides exchanged views over the expansion of political, economic and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

