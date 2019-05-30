Azerbaijan to take part in NATO PA meeting in Slovakia

30 May 2019 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

First Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov; Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Structures Siyavush Novruzov; and MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi will participate in the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bratislava, Trend reports.

Firstly, meetings of the NATO PA committees will be held, which will discuss issues on various topics; then a plenary session of the NATO PA will begin its work. At the meeting, the work done recently and the plan of activities for the next year will be discussed. Members of the Azerbaijani delegation will express their views on the issues included in the events' agenda.

The visit began on May 30 and will end on June 4.

