President Aliyev: Energy security issues are issues of national security of countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Energy security issues are issues of national security of countries, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the opening of the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas-2019 Exhibition and Conference, as well as the 9th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center.

The head of state said it is no secret that energy security issues are of great importance these days.

“Energy security issues are issues of national security of countries. From this point of view, the projects Azerbaijan has implemented and those being implemented on our initiative ensure the energy security of both our country and many countries. Today, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas are exported to world markets along various routes. Issues of energy security and diversification of energy resources are of great importance today. The role of our country in this area is highly appreciated. Azerbaijan pursues a consistent and successful policy on these issues,” he noted.

President Aliyev added that these projects are of great importance for the country's economy.

“Just imagine – if the “Contract of the Century” had not been signed in 1994 and Azerbaijan did not export its rich oil and gas resources to world markets, our economic situation would be completely different. Therefore, these projects have given a powerful impetus to the economy of the country. Azerbaijan has acquired new opportunities for improving the business environment and personnel training. Today, the vast majority of people working for foreign companies operating in Azerbaijan and those involved in oil and gas operations are citizens of Azerbaijan. Young Azerbaijani specialists who have been trained and have received excellent education are doing a lot for our country now. Personnel training, the improved business environment and international cooperation – all this became possible as a result of this project and has brought huge benefits to our country,” said the head of state.

