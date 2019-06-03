Azerbaijan to attend PACE Committee meeting in Belgrade

3 June 2019 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova will visit the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, on June 4-6, to attend a meeting of the PACE Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination, Trend reports on June 3.

On June 6, Gafarova will travel to Paris, where she will speak at a scientific conference dedicated to the history of women’s movement and the prospects of further implementation of women’s rights in connection with 100th anniversary of the granting of electoral rights to women in Azerbaijan.

