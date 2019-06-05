Report on illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia published as UN document

5 June 2019 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Azercosmos OJSC and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry joint report titled "Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia’s Occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery" has distributed as a document of the General Assembly, the Security Council and published on the UN website, Trend reports.

The Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, Chairman of the General Assembly and Chairman of the Security Council, reflecting the details of the ongoing military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the position of the international community regarding the violation of norms and principles of international law by Armenia, as well as bringing Azercosmos OJSC and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry joint report titled "Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia’s Occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery" to the attention of UN member states.

The letter of Yashar Aliyev, which includes references to the joint report, UNSC resolutions and reports of the OSCE fact-finding and assessment mission in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was published on the United Nations website (https://undocs.org/A/73/881).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Azerbaijani minister attends regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 17:09
Zakharova: Work underway on future substantive meetings with Azerbaijan at ministerial level
Politics 5 June 17:04
Baku Network experts discuss model of multiculturalism (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 14:16
Congressman: US eyes to further strengthen strategic relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 5 June 12:29
MFA: Azerbaijan welcomes French court decision to cancel illegal "agreement"
Politics 4 June 23:23
Armenia fails to see economic benefits of just settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 4 June 16:51
Latest
IMF's Lagarde warns of "growing concerns" over trade tensions
Other News 00:27
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
Russia 5 June 23:33
At least 20 people injured in explosion in Italy's Sicily town
Europe 5 June 22:49
South Africa sees potential in Africa free trade agreement: minister
Other News 5 June 22:02
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27
Volume of cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports announced
Business 5 June 21:00
Baku Olympic Stadium awarded by UEFA (PHOTO)
Society 5 June 20:39
Russia, China certain peace solution of N.Korea’s issue has no alternative, says Putin
Russia 5 June 20:04
China hopes DPRK, U.S. to work for progress toward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
China 5 June 19:29