US announces return to WTO in Baku

18 June 2019 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The 110th session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Baku was attended by delegates from 40 countries, Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the UNWTO, said at a press conference following the session of the UNWTO Executive Council held in Baku June 16-18, Trend reports June 18.

He said that he advised the participants of the event to stay in Azerbaijan and get acquainted with its culture, taste Azerbaijani dishes.

“Azerbaijan, as an oil exporter, used this potential to turn the country into a tourist space,” he noted. “Azerbaijan is ready to hold even greater international events.”

He added that a big delegation from the US joined the event in Baku.

“Twenty three years ago, the US left the WTO, and the delegation announced that they would return,” he said. “We really need the US support.”

