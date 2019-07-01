Several cultural monuments no longer in danger – Mechtild Rossler

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and headstones in Chile may be excluded from the list of the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Mechtild Rossler said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports July 1.

She said that everything is being done to help the governments of Israel and Chile to protect these sites.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are to be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The budget execution report for 2018-2019 has been put on the agenda of the session, and discussions are be held on proposals related to the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021. Hearings of deliberative bodies are also scheduled alongside the process of nominating files for inclusion in the World Heritage List and a discussion on the conservation of listed monuments.

