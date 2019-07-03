Azerbaijan important member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee - rep of Laos

3 July 2019 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan plays a very important role in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, an observer from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Viengkeo Souksavatdy told Trend at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The observer noted that Azerbaijan is making great efforts to carry out the work of the committee.

He said that Azerbaijan ideally combines all the best that exists in the east and the west. The observer added that being a representative of a landlocked country, he and his delegation are delighted to be on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s water operator announces tender for overhaul work
Tenders 16:39
Azerbaijani minister: UNESCO ready to take more serious steps regarding historical monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Politics 15:55
Azerbaijan Interbank to purchase IBM equipment via tender
Tenders 15:53
Diplomat from Algeria: UNESCO session in Baku organized at highest level
Politics 15:19
National property issues discussed at UNESCO session in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:02
SOCAR expands gas stations network in Romania
Oil&Gas 14:57
Latest
U.S. trade deficit surges to five-month high as imports soar
Other News 16:47
Azerbaijan’s water operator announces tender for overhaul work
Tenders 16:39
Iranian deputy minister: Construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway to start
Economy 16:35
Iran to revive 50 small mines
Economy 16:34
Tourists prefer air transport to visit Turkey
Tourism 16:28
Iran blocks 6 million bank accounts involved in money laundering
Economy 16:25
Deutsche Telekom first to market in Germany with limited 5G rollout
Other News 16:16
International Bank of Azerbaijan announces tender to purchase RAM for PureFlex System
Tenders 16:11
Uzbek-Korean JV buys fluid heating systems via tender
Tenders 16:00