President of European Council Donald Tusk arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the European Council president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flag of the EU and the national flag of Azerbaijan.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news