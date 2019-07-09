President of European Council Donald Tusk arrives in Azerbaijan

9 July 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the European Council president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flag of the EU and the national flag of Azerbaijan.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector grow as shadow market decreases
Business 10:19
Seed processing plant starts operating in Azerbaijan’s Sheki (PHOTO)
Economy 10:08
OSCE PA draft resolution new diplomatic achievement in Karabakh conflict’s settlement - MP
Politics 10:03
Period of opening facilities for processing livestock products in Azerbaijan defined
Economy 09:15
Instant money transfers increase in Azerbaijan
Business 08:00
Another Azerbaijani wine house opens in Russia (PHOTO)
Business 8 July 18:40
Latest
Gold, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:19
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector grow as shadow market decreases
Business 10:19
Turkmenistan, Bahrain hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 10:18
Oil prices ease as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
World 10:15
Uzbekistan to increase production, quality of cars
Economy 10:09
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 10:08
Seed processing plant starts operating in Azerbaijan’s Sheki (PHOTO)
Economy 10:08
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends yoga & poetry night organized at Yanardag Reserve (PHOTO)
Politics 10:06
Repos make up most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 10:04