Ilham Aliyev: Change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories

10 July 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

“Today during our tête-à-tête meeting and meeting with delegations we discussed broad range of issues of our bilateral cooperation, regional development, regional security,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “We discussed ongoing negotiations between European Commission and Azerbaijan on new agreement. We expressed views on future prospects for negotiations. The negotiations continue successfully. Many issues have been already resolved and we are working now on remaining issues in the spirit of good partnership.”

“Last year the Partnership Priorities document was adopted between the European Commission and Azerbaijan,” Ilham Aliyev said. “This is a very important document. It expresses support to territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan. Today during our tête-à-tête meeting with Mr President I informed him about our position with respect to resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The conflict must be resolved based on territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. For many years our territories are under Armenian occupation, more than million refugees and IDPs suffer from this aggression and occupation and our firm position is that the conflict must be resolved in the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Our efforts are aimed at the soonest resolution of the conflict. Unconstructive position of Armenia is the main reason for conflict not to be resolved yet, and I am sure that the efforts of international community and OSCE Minsk Group must be aimed at soonest resolution of the conflict. The status-quo is not acceptable, and must be changed, and the change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev: EU-Azerbaijan relations based on good spirit, mutual support
Politics 09:48
Tusk: Negotiations on Common Aviation Area Agreement, new EU-Azerbaijan agreement close to completion
Politics 09:44
Donald Tusk: No military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani state has never been as strong as it is now
Politics 09:06
Donald Tusk: EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year
Politics 9 July 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Donald Tusk make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 9 July 15:19
Latest
Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stockpiles
Other News 10:49
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Economy 10:43
Analyst: maintenance of interest rate of US FRS will not put pressure on AZN rate
Finance 10:42
Azerbaijani bank sees reduction in problem loans by 13.5%
Economy 10:37
International reserves of Kazakhstan down by nearly 9%
Economy 10:35
TAP expects 100% of pipes in Greece, Albania to be in ground by late 2019
Oil&Gas 10:34
Baku hosting working meeting as part of NATO program (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 10:31
Number of flights decreases in Turkey
Economy 10:30
Turkmenistan holding auction for sale of state property
Economy 10:18