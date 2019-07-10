Ilham Aliyev: Change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

“Today during our tête-à-tête meeting and meeting with delegations we discussed broad range of issues of our bilateral cooperation, regional development, regional security,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “We discussed ongoing negotiations between European Commission and Azerbaijan on new agreement. We expressed views on future prospects for negotiations. The negotiations continue successfully. Many issues have been already resolved and we are working now on remaining issues in the spirit of good partnership.”

“Last year the Partnership Priorities document was adopted between the European Commission and Azerbaijan,” Ilham Aliyev said. “This is a very important document. It expresses support to territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan. Today during our tête-à-tête meeting with Mr President I informed him about our position with respect to resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The conflict must be resolved based on territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. For many years our territories are under Armenian occupation, more than million refugees and IDPs suffer from this aggression and occupation and our firm position is that the conflict must be resolved in the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Our efforts are aimed at the soonest resolution of the conflict. Unconstructive position of Armenia is the main reason for conflict not to be resolved yet, and I am sure that the efforts of international community and OSCE Minsk Group must be aimed at soonest resolution of the conflict. The status-quo is not acceptable, and must be changed, and the change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news