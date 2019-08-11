Head of Baku Network taking part in 1st Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

11 August 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

Trend:

Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network and Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Elkhan Alasgarov is taking part in the First Caspian Economic Forum in Avaza, Turkmenbashi city, Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The forum will be held on August 11-12.

Issues related to the development of the economic cooperation within Caspian region will be considered in the framework of the Forum.

Agenda includes creation of conditions for large-scale projects, discussions on the role of the economy of the Caspian region on the global level, investment attractiveness in oil and gas, energy, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourist and other sectors of economy of the Caspain states that possess mutual interest.

Forum consists of three parts – International Conference, Caspian Exhibition of innovation technologies and legal part (signing of treaties, agreement, contracts).

In regard to the first part of the Forum – on August 12, 2019 there will be International Conference on the following issues:

• Implementation of joint investment projects and programs;

• Exchange of experience related to creation and development of particular, special, free economic zones.

• Exchange of experience in the field of legislation, standards, rules and statutory data in economic area;

• Cooperation in the field of digital economy;

• Development of cooperation between the regions of the littoral states;

• Creation of joint ventures.

In parallel with the Conference there will be business forums and round tables.

In the second part of the Forum - on 11 - 12 August 2019, Exhibition of the innovation technologies will be organized.

In the third part of the Forum – on 12 August 2019, meetings of the representatives of the Parties, business circles and companies, signing of documents will be held.

Cultural program will be arranged during the First Caspian Economic Forum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Whom US congressmen serve?
Politics 18 July 14:23
Azerbaijan voices its vision of developing intercivilizational dialogue in Vienna
Politics 19 June 18:07
Baku Network Expert Council head attends int’l conference in Vienna (PHOTO)
Politics 19 June 14:45
New UN document on S. Caucasus could have positive impact on Karabakh conflict settlement
Politics 14 May 14:51
Head of Baku Network attends Int’l Security Conference in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 April 15:53
Deputy Director General of Trend Elkhan Alasgarov will take part in Conference on International Security in Moscow
Politics 22 April 16:28
Latest
Russian PM to visit Turkmenistan for participation in Caspian Economic Forum
World 11:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:12
Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as marchers set to defy police ban
World 09:37
2 foreigners arrested in Myanmar for attempting to smuggle drugs
Other News 08:33
28 dead after Typhoon Lekima lands in east China
China 08:13
Major Kazakh company to increase fertilizers manufacturing (Exclusive)
Economy 08:00
North Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of 'new weapon'
Other News 07:10
South Yemen separatists agree to commit to ceasefire in Aden after Riyadh's calls
Arab World 06:35
Iran reveals new domestically built radar system
Iran 05:54