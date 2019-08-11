Head of Baku Network taking part in 1st Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

Trend:

Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network and Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Elkhan Alasgarov is taking part in the First Caspian Economic Forum in Avaza, Turkmenbashi city, Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The forum will be held on August 11-12.

Issues related to the development of the economic cooperation within Caspian region will be considered in the framework of the Forum.

Agenda includes creation of conditions for large-scale projects, discussions on the role of the economy of the Caspian region on the global level, investment attractiveness in oil and gas, energy, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourist and other sectors of economy of the Caspain states that possess mutual interest.

Forum consists of three parts – International Conference, Caspian Exhibition of innovation technologies and legal part (signing of treaties, agreement, contracts).

In regard to the first part of the Forum – on August 12, 2019 there will be International Conference on the following issues:

• Implementation of joint investment projects and programs;

• Exchange of experience related to creation and development of particular, special, free economic zones.

• Exchange of experience in the field of legislation, standards, rules and statutory data in economic area;

• Cooperation in the field of digital economy;

• Development of cooperation between the regions of the littoral states;

• Creation of joint ventures.

In parallel with the Conference there will be business forums and round tables.

In the second part of the Forum - on 11 - 12 August 2019, Exhibition of the innovation technologies will be organized.

In the third part of the Forum – on 12 August 2019, meetings of the representatives of the Parties, business circles and companies, signing of documents will be held.

Cultural program will be arranged during the First Caspian Economic Forum.

