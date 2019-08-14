Israeli military UAV invulnerable to enemy showcased at military exhibition in Baku

14 August 2019 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The launcher of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Harop was showcased at the military exhibition organized in Baku in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Trend reports on Aug. 14.

The launcher created on the basis of the MAZ armored vehicle can transport and launch 12 Israeli-made UAVs. When bringing the launcher into combat position, the system tests itself for nine minutes and signals readiness. If any problem occurs, the system automatically locks.

The UAV control range is 200 kilometers. A drone chases the target and attacks at the command. The probability of destruction is 100 percent. The drone is able to rise up to 16,000 meters. As a result, it is rather difficult for the enemy to detect and destroy it.

Harop UAV was used in the April battles of 2016 and showed a 100-percent result.

