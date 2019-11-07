Ambassador: France supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity

7 November 2019 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic in Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and France.

During the meeting that discussed issues of expanding military relations between Azerbaijan and France, an exchange of views was held on the military-political situation in the region, problems of international and regional security, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation.

The defense minister informed the diplomat about the current situation on the line of contact of troops and stressed that Armenia's destructive position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a serious threat to regional security. The minister emphasized that the solution to this issue is to compel Armenia to fulfill the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Hasanov highly appreciating the cancellation by the relevant courts of France of a number of illegal "agreements" signed between some cities of France and the "local authorities" created by illegal separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, expressed hope that France, as the Co-Chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, would show more efforts in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Noting the importance of bilateral relations in the defense sector, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov praised the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.

In turn, the diplomat, noting cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries, stressed that France supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Zacharie Gross, noting that France is implementing joint defense projects with Azerbaijan, in particular in the military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, emphasized the importance of developing these programs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed projects implemented in Azerbaijan by a number of French companies manufacturing military products, as well as other issues of mutual interest in the field of defense and security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
French police clear migrant camp in Paris
Europe 11:57
Karabakh conflict settlement issues discussed in Slovakia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:29
Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider possibility of partnership in Europe-China transportation chain (Exclusive)
Business 6 November 22:15
Azerbaijan’s Electrogas company announces time-frame for export of combi heating systems
Business 6 November 20:55
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs demonstrating products at 2nd International Industrial Exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 6 November 20:48
Azerbaijan’s macaroni factory discloses production volumes
Business 6 November 19:59
Latest
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates oil workers on 70th anniversary of Oil Rocks
Politics 12:31
U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue
US 12:30
SOCAR Methanol to purchase insulation materials via tender
Tenders 12:24
Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover down by over $70M in 9 months 2019
Turkey 12:22
Uzbekistan may boost investment flow from EU through co-op with EPCA (Exclusive)
Business 12:20
Henri Hub prices to face renewed downside pressure in 2020
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmenistan Airlines to establish new flight direction
Business 12:12
Housing prices continue increasing in Kazakhstan
Business 12:07
Georgian education minister resigns
Georgia 11:59