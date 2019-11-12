Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed heads of Shirvan City, Zardab, Surakhani, Yasamal, Khatai District Executive Authorities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ilgar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Shirvan City Executive Authority, Mardan Jamalov on his appointment as head of Zardab District Executive Authority, Aziz Azizov on his appointment as head of Surakhani District Executive Authority, Elshad Hasanov on his appointment as head of Yasamal District Executive Authority and Rafig Guliyev on his appointment as head of Khatai District Executive Authority.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

story will be updated

