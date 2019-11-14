Azerbaijani president, first lady attend tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

14 November 2019 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 18:25 on Nov.11).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a tree-planting campaign as part of the “Unite for the sake of nature, Unite for the sake of life!” project in the new Ganjlik Park being built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Khatai district, Baku.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed the president and the first lady of the new park: Mr. president, this is the highest point of the park. The entire territory is visible from here. The park covers an area of 37.2 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev: This place commands a beautiful panorama.

Anar Alakbarov: Right. On the instruction of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, we have preserved these places and are trying to commission this park as soon as possible. A new plan of this area is envisaged. It will be a large and yet simple park here.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: A natural park.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, a natural park.

Anar Alakbarov: All conditions will be available for people to have good rest here.

President Ilham Aliyev: And sports grounds...

Anar Alakbarov: Preference will mainly be given to sports grounds and sports facilities. There will be special lanes here to enable people to do outdoor sports, bike paths and places for ordinary picnics.

President Ilham Aliyev: Good. There should also be catering facilities here, so that people could use them. At the same time, of course, it is necessary to preserve this natural panorama. The planting of trees is now underway.

Anar Alakbarov: About 30,000 trees will be planted today. We really need your support to establish this park and make it available to the people.

President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that the park will be fully landscaped in a short time and excellent opportunities will be created here for the people.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: What will the irrigation system be like?

Anar Alakbarov: We are already addressing this issue. We are planting trees today, so on your instruction, we have also installed an irrigation system. But, of course, additional work needs to be done here. It is necessary to review the lighting systems and create a special irrigation system. We will arrange that.

President Ilham Aliyev: I can see olive trees here. Were they planted long ago?

Anar Alakbarov: Yes, there used to be many olive trees here. Crops were harvested.

President Ilham Aliyev: It is necessary to plant mainly olive trees and pines now.

Anar Alakbarov: We are giving preference to the Eldar pine. Previously, along with the olive trees, there were many Eldar pines here. Therefore, we will continue in the same manner.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then planted trees in the park.

The head of state and first lady also met with participants of the tree-planting campaign and talked to them.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's president, first lady attend 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku
Politics 14:02
Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (PHOTO)
Politics 13 November 20:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (PHOTO)
Politics 13 November 16:41
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation from Egypt (PHOTO)
Politics 13 November 16:28
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Iran’s Culture and Islamic Communications organization (PHOTO)
Politics 13 November 15:47
President Aliyev receives deputy chairman and committee chair of Russia, chairman and adviser to chairman of People's Assembly of Dagestan (PHOTO)
Politics 13 November 15:32
Latest
Azerbaijan creating online food imports information system
Economy 17:04
Kazakh president orders to build gas distribution networks in country's Akmola region
Oil&Gas 16:57
Demand for OPEC crude to decline in 2019
Oil&Gas 16:57
OPEC ups oil output in October
Oil&Gas 16:53
Minister: Number of taxpayers up by over 10% in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:53
MP: Religious figures to know more about Azerbaijan thanks to 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 16:50
OPEC expects Azerbaijan’s oil supply to decline in 2019
Oil&Gas 16:31
UK shoppers buy less, adding to slowdown signs for economy
Europe 16:06
Qatar Airways signs $4 billion CFM engine order
Arab World 16:00