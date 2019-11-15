Baku Declaration of 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders adopted

15 November 2019 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The Baku Declaration of the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders has been adopted, Trend reports Nov. 15.

The document emphasizes that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of international cooperation, formation of religion-state relations, the strengthening of inter-civilization and interreligious relations, the protection of various national and spiritual values and traditions of multiculturalism.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian expert: Azerbaijan became center of unity of many peoples and religions
Politics 13:01
MP: Religious figures to know more about Azerbaijan thanks to 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 14 November 16:50
Azerbaijan's president, first lady attend 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14 November 14:02
Second Summit of World Religious Leaders kicks off in Baku
Politics 14 November 10:13
Baku Declaration adopted at 7th Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process Ministerial
Politics 1 December 2017 17:54
Baku Statement of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani FMs adopted (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 30 November 2017 12:18
Latest
CAREC members endorse new energy strategy at conference in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 14:19
Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
US 14:18
Top 5 Turkey’s border checkpoints in terms of cargo transportation
Turkey 14:13
Number of trailers, containers transported via Turkish ports in October disclosed
Turkey 14:02
Azerbaijani plant reveals net profit for 2018
Finance 14:01
Global oil demand growth to further accelerate by late 2019
Oil&Gas 14:00
Non-OPEC output growth to increase in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:53
Global refinery activity to rebound sharply in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:47
Japanese companies may privatize Uzbekistan's airports
Business 13:45