Decision of individual US companies to leave Azerbaijan doesn’t mean diminishment in Washington’s interest: ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Decision of individual US companies to leave Azerbaijan doesn’t mean diminishment in Washington’s interest, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger said during a live chat on Facebook,Trend reports.

“For over 25 years, energy cooperation has been a significant, strong pillar of our bilateral relationship. Our current efforts to support the Southern Gas Corridor to bring Azerbaijani gas to Europe plays a significant role in supporting Europe’s energy independence and it is of extreme importance to the US. As for individual companies, they make their own decisions based on their business models, financial calculations and long-term interests. But I can tell you that many significant and important American companies remain in the service sector, in the energy sector of the economy and I expect that to continue to be the case in the future”, said the ambassador.

Two US companies, Chevron and Exxonmobil have decided to sell their assets in Azerbaijan.

Hungarian MOL Group has recently signed an agreement with Chevron Global Ventures Ltd and Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd to acquire their non-operated E&P and mid-stream interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57 percent stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, and an effective 8.9 percent stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

ExxonMobil, which has also decided to sell its assets in ACG, told Trend that it is testing market interest for its non-operated producing assets in Azerbaijan following interest expressed by third parties to acquire the company’s assets.

